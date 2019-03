[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as profit-taking dominated with worries about business confidence receding on benign US inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.34 per cent or 73.82 points at 21,429.87 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.28 per cent or 4.45 points at 1,601.03.

AFP