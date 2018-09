[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday with investors retreating to the sidelines to look for fresh trading pegs while trying to confirm the extent of damage from a big earthquake in northern Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei index fell 0.58 per cent or 131.45 points to 22,449.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.52 per cent or 8.90 points to 1,696.06.

AFP