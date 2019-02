Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, as the US chief trade negotiator poured cold water on market optimism over US-China trade negotiations, saying "much still needs to be done".

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.44 per cent, or 94.43 points, to 21,462.08 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.40 per cent, or 6.51 points, at 1,613.91.

