Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following losses on Wall Street amid lingering trade war concerns and falls in Europe on the political crisis engulfing Italy.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following losses on Wall Street amid lingering trade war concerns and falls in Europe on the political crisis engulfing Italy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.91 per cent or 187.25 points to 20,489.97 in early trade while the broader Topix index fell 0.98 per cent or 14.82 points to 1,491.95.

AFP