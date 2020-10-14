You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 8:17 AM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street after two coronavirus medical trials were paused over potential safety concerns.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street after two coronavirus medical trials were paused over potential safety concerns.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.27 per cent or 62.99 points to 23,538.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.42 per cent or 6.90 points at 1,642.20.

AFP

