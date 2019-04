[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened mixed on Wednesday with bargain-hunting purchases partly offset by profit-taking sales and a lack of fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.14 per cent or 29.50 points at 21,534.81 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.05 per cent or 0.78 points at 1,610.91.

AFP