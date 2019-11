Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher on Friday with weak global economic data and lingering US-China trade talk uncertainty weighing on the market.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher on Friday with weak global economic data and lingering US-China trade talk uncertainty weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.08 per cent or 17.56 points at 23,159.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.16 per cent or 2.66 points at 1,687.06.

AFP