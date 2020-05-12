You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open slightly higher on Tuesday

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 8:22 AM

nz_nikkei_120542.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday with investors cautiously optimistic on hopes of economic restarts after business shutdowns forced by the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday with investors cautiously optimistic on hopes of economic restarts after business shutdowns forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.17 per cent or 34.87 points to 20,425.53 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.06 per cent or 0.95 points at 1,481.57.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 08:00 AM
Garage

P2P lending platform Validus raises US$20m in Series B+ round

SINGAPORE-BASED peer-to-peer lender Validus Capital has raised US$20 million in its ongoing Series B+ funding round...

May 12, 2020 07:47 AM
Government & Economy

Biden and Democrats raise US$60.5m in April

[NEW YORK] Presumptive US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Monday his campaign and the party raised...

May 12, 2020 07:42 AM
Transport

Musk 'restarting' California Tesla factory, defying authorities

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla chief Elon Musk said on Monday he is resuming production at the company's California auto...

May 12, 2020 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

Europe, New York start emerging from lockdown as fresh cases hit Asia

[NEW YORK] Swathes of Europe as well as New York began the long process of reopening from coronavirus lockdowns on...

May 12, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

IMF approves US$2.77b emergency virus loan for Egypt

[WASHINGTON] The IMF board approved US$2.77 billion in emergency aid for Egypt on Monday, to help the country deal...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.