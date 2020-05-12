Tokyo: Stocks open slightly higher on Tuesday

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday with investors cautiously optimistic on hopes of economic restarts after business shutdowns forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.17 per cent or 34.87 points to 20,425.53 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.06 per cent or 0.95 points at 1,481.57.

AFP