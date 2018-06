[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday in cautious trade amid lingering fears of a trade war after US President Donald Trump threatened fresh tariffs on Chinese imports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.31 per cent or 68.21 points to 22,346.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.08 per cent or 1.46 points at 1,745.38.

AFP