[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks inched higher on Wednesday with investors weighing gains in New York against fresh worries over US-China trade frictions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.04 per cent or 9.07 points to 22,671.81 in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.11 per cent or 1.94 points at 1,747.99.

AFP