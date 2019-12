Tokyo stocks opened marginally lower on Wednesday in the absence of foreign investors for the Christmas holidays, after US shares finished a sleepy holiday-shortened session mostly lower.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.03 per cent or 7.15 points to 23,823.43 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.03 per cent or 0.45 points at 1,727.77.

AFP