[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday on signs of progress in US-China trade talks, extending rallies on global bourses.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.85 per cent or 171.41 points at 20,375.45 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.95 per cent or 14.45 points at 1,532.88.

AFP