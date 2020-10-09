You are here

Tokyo: Stocks post biggest weekly gain in two months on US stimulus hopes

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 2:53 PM

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks posted their biggest weekly gain in two months on Friday, on hopes of more stimulus in the United States, even though some investors doubted the chances of a deal in the run up to the US presidential election.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 0.12 per cent lower at 23,619.69 on Friday. For the week, the Nikkei added 2.6 per cent, its largest gain since the week ended Aug 14. The broader Topix fell 0.49 per cent to 1,647.38. For the week, the Topix rose 2.4 per cent.

US President Donald Trump said talks with Congress about a coronavirus stimulus, which he had abruptly called off earlier this week, had restarted.

However, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi downplayed the likelihood of stand-alone bills, and relations between the two political parties are likely to become more strained as a hotly-contested presidential election on Nov 3 draws near.

The US economy, struggling with a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus, is certain to lose momentum without a new stimulus - a risk for Japan's export sector.

"The biggest factor is (that) there is a great lack of clarity about US economic policy and the presidential election, which is why it's difficult for markets to move," said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

The largest percentage losers on the Nikkei index were Mitsubishi Motors down 4.24 per cent, followed by Takashimaya losing 4.22 per cent, and JGC Holdings down by 3.55 per cent.

The largest percentage gainers were Seven & i Holdings up 4.61 per cent, followed by Fast Retailing gaining 2.87 per cent, and Daikin Industries up by 2.81 per cent.

There were 41 advancers on the Nikkei index against 179 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 910 million, compared with the average of 1.15 billion in the past 30 days.

REUTERS

