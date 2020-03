Tokyo stocks rebounded from opening losses on Monday, snapping a five-day losing streak as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) pledged support, hoping to ease worries over the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.95 per cent, or 201.12 point, to close at 21,344.08, while the broader Topix index gained 0.99 per cent, or 15.00 points, to 1,525.87.

