Tokyo: Stocks rebound on optimism for economic reopening
[TOKYO] Tokyo shares shed earlier losses and ended higher Friday on renewed optimism as the Japanese capital moved to loosen social restrictions after falls in the number of coronavirus infections.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.74 per cent or 171.02 points to 23,406.49, while the broader Topix index added 0.72 per cent or 11.78 points to 1,636.64.
AFP
