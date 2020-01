Tokyo stocks dropped on Wednesday as investors took fright at mounting tension between the US and Iran, but the market avoided free-fall as Teheran said it had "concluded" for now its missile attacks on US forces in Iraq.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.57 per cent or 370.96 points to 23,204.76, while the broader Topix index fell 1.37 per cent or 23.65 points to 1,701.40.

REUTERS