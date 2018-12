[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after the US and China agreed during the weekend to suspend new tariffs in the escalating trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.26 per cent or 282.73 points to 22,633.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 1.17 per cent or 19.46 points at 1,686.91.

AFP