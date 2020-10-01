Tokyo: Trading halted for the day after glitch

Trade on Tokyo's stock exchanges was halted for the whole day on Thursday after a technical glitch forced activity to be suspended before the market opened.

"TSE (Tokyo Stock Exchange) has decided to halt all listed stocks for all of today. When trade will resume has not yet been decided," operator Japan Exchange Group said in a statement.

AFP