[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dived more than 3 per cent on Monday, as fears grow over a global economic slowdown.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 3.01 per cent, or 650.23 points, to close at 20,977.11, while the broader Topix index fell 2.45 per cent, or 39.70 points, to 1,577.41.

AFP