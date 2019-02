[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed lower on Friday, following a global market slide stemming from the lowered European economic outlook as well as receding hopes for smooth progress in US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.01 per cent or 418.11 points to end at 20,333.17, while the broader Topix index lost 1.89 per cent or 29.63 points to 1,539.40.

AFP