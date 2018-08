[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed flat on Friday as investors retreated to the sidelines over global trade frictions and ahead of the release of key jobs data.

The Nikkei 225 edged up 0.06 per cent or 12.65 points to 22,525.18. The broader Topix index fell 0.54 per cent or 9.51 points to end at 1,742.58, dragged down by drops in bank shares.

AFP