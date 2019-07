Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday as chip-related shares surged, taking a positive lead from rallies in US tech stocks.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.95 per cent, or 204.09 points, to close at 21,620.88, while the broader Topix index was up 0.80 per cent, or 12.45 points, at 1,568.82.

AFP