[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed higher on Thursday helped by a cheaper yen against the dollar and shrugging off tit-for-tat tariffs between the US and China.

The Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.22 per cent, or 48.27 points, at 22,410.82 while the broader Topix index ended down 0.01 per cent or 0.15 points at 1,698.22.

AFP