[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday as investors welcomed a weak yen and a broader rally in Asian shares.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.96 per cent or 195.59 points to close at 20,555.29 while the broader Topix index was up 0.85 per cent or 12.99 points at 1,542.72.

AFP