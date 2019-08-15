You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo's Nikkei opens down nearly 2% after Wall Street rout

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 8:16 AM

nz_nikkei_130836.jpg
Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened down nearly 2 per cent on Thursday after Wall Street shares nosedived on fears for the global economy.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened down nearly 2 per cent on Thursday after Wall Street shares nosedived on fears for the global economy.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 1.93 per cent or 398.51 points at 20,256.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 2.01 per cent or 30.14 points to 1,469.36.

"The Japanese stock market is sliding against the backdrop of sharp falls in US shares," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"Worries over the US economic recession grew, while negative economic data for China and Germany also prompted investors to downgrade their views on the global economy," Mizuho Securities added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The dollar fetched 105.91 yen in early Asian trade, against 105.78 yen in New York.

Tokyo shares were down across the board, with Toyota down 1.85 per cent at 6,726 yen, Nissan down 2.18 per cent at 648 yen, and Sony off 2.51 per cent at 5,766 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 3.1 per cent at 25,479.42.

AFP

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_ABHENG15_3863011.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to benefit from rise in long-term demand for chips: DPM Heng

Aug 15, 2019
Stocks

US: Dow posts biggest one-day drop since Oct as recession fears take hold

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly