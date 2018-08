[Tokyo] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped nearly 2 per cent on Monday as Turkey's lira plunged on tensions between Ankara and Washington, fanning fears of possible wider financial instability.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 1.98 per cent or 440.65 points to close at 21,857.43, falling for the fourth straight session, while the broader Topix index gave up 2.13 per cent or 36.66 points to 1,683.50.

AFP