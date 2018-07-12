You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo's Nikkei rallies on weak yen

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 2:46 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 1 per cent on Thursday, supported by a cheaper yen against the dollar, as investors digested concerns over a US-China trade war.

The Nikkei 225 index advanced 1.17 per cent, or 255.75 points, to 22,187.96, while the broader Topix index was up 0.46 percent, or 7.80 points, at 1,709.68.

"Japanese shares are seen supported by a cheaper yen against the dollar in early trade despite falls in US shares," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched 112.25 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 112.03 yen in New York and 111.05 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The market sharply reacted to the fresh US tariffs on Chinese goods yesterday, but trading is calming as the actual impact of the trade dispute appears not to be imminent," said Hikaru Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

"However, the dispute may affect investors' sentiment at any time if fresh news hits the market again," Sato told AFP.

US President Donald Trump's administration late Tuesday launched the process to impose fresh tariffs on another US$200 billion in Chinese goods, an escalation only days after tit-for-tat duties on US$34 billion in goods came into effect.

Beijing vowed to retaliate against the latest move, calling the US action "totally unacceptable".

The development sent global stocks tumbling on Wednesday, and on Wall Street the Dow dropped 0.9 per cent.

In Tokyo on Thursday, Sony rose 0.90 per cent to 5,794 yen and Panasonic edged up 0.39 per cent to 1,404 yen.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo casual wear, surged 3.81 per cent to 49,230 yen.

Toyota jumped 1.43 per cent to 7,234 yen with Nissan up 0.19 per cent at 1,022 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
3 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS, SGX launch financial education programme for budding investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening