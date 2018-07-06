You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo's Nikkei snaps four-day losing streak

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 2:57 PM

file70w38mxhttf1coq119pb.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index snapped a four-day losing streak on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains on optimism about US-EU trade talks despite Washington's escalating trade war with China.

The Nikkei 225 index advanced 1.12 per cent, or 241.15 points, to close at 21,788.14. Over the week, the index dropped 2.32 per cent.

The broader Topix was up 0.92 per cent, or 15.34 points, at 1,691.54. Over the week, it was down 2.27 per cent.

"The Tokyo market took the positive lead from New York," said Hikaru Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A possible compromise between the US and EU is good news for Japan as well," Mr Sato told AFP.

The US ambassador in Berlin, Richard Grenell, told bosses of Germany's biggest car firms that Washington was calling on the EU to bring tariffs to zero on car imports - in exchange for equal treatment by the US.

The US is studying the possibility of imposing tariffs on cars on national security grounds.

Stocks rose despite the imposition on Friday of long-threatened US tariffs on Chinese products, which Beijing has said will provoke retaliatory measures.

"The market has already factored in the impact of the present stage of the US-China trade dispute, but the issue could affect the market positively or negatively at any time in the future," Mr Sato said.

The dollar fetched 110.73 yen in Asian afternoon trade, compared with 110.64 yen in New York.

Carmakers were higher with Toyota gaining 1.07 per cent to 7,162 yen and Honda jumping 1.38 per cent to 3,228 yen.

Sony surged 1.98 per cent to 5,450 yen with Panasonic up 0.24 per cent at 1,410 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

yaohui-pixgeneric-7572.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
2 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
5 Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-skyline-060718.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices

Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs

cs-generic-Homes04.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

doc70w0suzaijbfy3mih2w_doc70w1cldjp11i5l19ado.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Consumer

Family member of OG founder in court for harassing husband of alleged lover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening