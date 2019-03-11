US: Dow drops at open as heavyweight Boeing slides after plane crash

The Dow Jones Industrial index opened sharply lower on Monday after a fatal plane crash in Ethiopia caused a fall in the shares of Boeing Co and capped gains in the broader markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 242.24 points, or 0.95 per cent, at the open to 25,208.00.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.54 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,747.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 34.42 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 7,442.56 at the opening bell.

REUTERS