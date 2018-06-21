You are here

US: Dow drops at open, technology stocks boost Nasdaq

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 9:59 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.59 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 24,639.21.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower on Thursday, as concerns over an ongoing trade spat between the United States and China lingered, while strong results from Micron and gains in large-cap technology stocks buoyed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.96 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,769.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.78 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 7,800.30 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

