US: Dow opens up 3.2% as stocks surge on higher retail sales

US stocks surged early Tuesday after data showed a jump in retail sales in May and as a clinical trial showed promising results for treating coronavirus.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,583.97, up 3.2 per cent, or around 820 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.7 per cent to 3,149.26, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.3 per cent to 9,947.15.

AFP