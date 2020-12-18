You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on vaccine, stimulus hopes

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 6:07 AM

nz_nyse_181232.jpg
Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records on Thursday, fueled by optimism about the 2021 outlook as coronavirus vaccines advance and Congress appears close to a deal on stimulus spending.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records on Thursday, fueled by optimism about the 2021 outlook as coronavirus vaccines advance and Congress appears close to a deal on stimulus spending.

All three major indices ended at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.5 percent to 30,303.37.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent, ending at 3,722.48, while the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 per cent to 12,764.75, finishing at a record for the third straight session.

The records came despite some increasing signs of economic distress in the wake of the latest rise in coronavirus cases.

And data Thursday showed an unexpected jump in jobless claims after a report earlier in the week revealed a drop in retail sales.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Investors also shrugged off the latest grim figures on the US coronavirus outbreak, with more than 3,700 deaths and more than 250,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Still, markets charged higher as long-stalled congressional talks on stimulus appeared to be entering the home-stretch and US experts met to discuss a Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna expected to lead to imminent regulatory approval.

"The market is really showing some great resilience to selling pressure," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"The market is seeing bad data... yet it still rallies because it still is fixated on a 2021 recovery."

Among individual companies, Moderna jumped 5.1 per cent as its vaccine candidate neared regulatory approval following earlier approval of a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The small Massachusetts-based biotech firm teamed up with scientists from the US National Institutes of Health on the product and has received more than US$2.5 billion from the US government for its efforts.

Meanwhile, Tesla jumped 5.3 per cent in its latest surge ahead of its debut next week as part of the prestigious S&P 500 index.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 07:10 AM
Technology

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit, by new state coalition

[SAN FRANCISCO] Dozens of US states on Thursday hit Google with its third antitrust suit in as many months,...

Dec 18, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps Haaland as first Native American interior secretary

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden has chosen congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as the first Native American...

Dec 18, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

US panel recommends emergency approval of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

[WASHINGTON] A US panel of experts on Thursday voted to recommend emergency approval of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine,...

Dec 18, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Cyberattack on US government poses 'grave risk': security agency

[WASHINGTON] A sophisticated cyberattack on US government agencies and private companies that was revealed this week...

Dec 18, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

UK says chances of Brexit trade deal are below 50%, despite EU optimism

[LONDON] Senior British minister Michael Gove put the chances of securing a trade deal with the European Union at...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New Sydney Covid-19 cluster gives Australians 'wake-up call'

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

GHY Culture & Media’s public tranche of IPO 16 times subscribed

Proposed acquisition of Tianjin Zhong Xin shares by controlling shareholder may be behind share price surge

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for