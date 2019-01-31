You are here

US: Facebook lifts Nasdaq, S&P at open; downbeat earnings weigh on Dow

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 11:05 PM

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday on upbeat results from Facebook Inc, extending a rally after the Federal Reserve's pledge to be patient on further interest rate hikes, while the Dow was held lower by a spate of downbeat earnings reports.
AFP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.38 points, or 0.24 per cent, at the open to 24,954.48.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.44 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,685.49. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.09 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 7,208.17 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

