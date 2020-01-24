You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Nasdaq edges to record as investors monitor China virus

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 6:03 AM

nz_nyse_240126.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished mostly higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq edging to a fresh record, despite worries over the coronavirus in China.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished mostly higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq edging to a fresh record, despite worries over the coronavirus in China.

Stocks opened solidly lower on worries the sickness could spread and dent the global economy. But sentiment shifted after the World Health Organization stopped short of calling the outbreak in China a public health emergency.

"We started down in the morning because of the move the Chinese made to quarantine cities in varying degrees," said LBBW's Karl Haeling.

"And then equities recovered after the WHO failed to declare a bigger crisis than it is," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.1 per cent at 29,160.06.

SEE ALSO

US: Wall Street treads water as China virus fears ease

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.1 per cent to 3,325.54, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent close at 9,402.48 and overtake the January 17 record by about 14 points.

Among companies reporting results, Procter & Gamble dipped 0.5 per cent after reporting better-than-expected profits despite slowing revenue growth. Briefing.com praised the report, but said P&G shares are being pressured by concerns over high valuation.

Comcast dropped 3.8 per cent after fourth-quarter profits beat expectations. A note from Stifel said Comcast is a "very well-run company," but "faces ongoing challenges in a rapidly changing video landscape" due to the streaming trend that has eroded conventional cable.

The analysts endorsed Netflix, which rose 7.2 per cent after Stifel predicted shares would double as it lacks "the burden of a legacy business to protect."

Among other companies reporting results, American Airlines rose 5.4 per cent, Texas Instruments added 0.6 per cent and Union Pacific rose 3.5 per cent.

AFP

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 07:12 AM
Technology

TikTok inks music deal as it sets up shop in California

[SAN FRANCISCO] TikTok on Thursday licensed a catalogue of independent music as it worked to build on the momentum...

Jan 24, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

WHO urges China to keep city lockdowns short

[GENEVA] The head of the World Health Organization on Thursday urged China to ensure transport lockdowns in several...

Jan 24, 2020 07:08 AM
Transport

Waymo self-driving minivans take to more US roads

[SAN FRANCISCO] Alphabet's self-driving vehicle unit Waymo is expanding testing to more regions of the United States...

Jan 24, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Trump 'flagrantly' abused power: impeachment trial

[WASHINGTON] Democrats told President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday that he openly and dangerously...

Jan 24, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

US investigating second suspected case of Chinese virus

[HOUSTON] Authorities in Texas are investigating a second suspected case on US soil of a deadly Chinese virus,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly