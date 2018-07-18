You are here

US: Nasdaq ends at record after Federal Reserve upbeat on US economy

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 6:28 AM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks shook off a weak start and the Nasdaq pushed to a fresh record on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve chief offered an upbeat appraisal of the US economy.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.6 per cent to 7,855.12, about 30 points above the record set July 13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 per cent to close at 25,121.83, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 per cent to 2,810.07.

