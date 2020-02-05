You are here

US: Nasdaq opens at record high on private jobs data, virus treatment talks

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 10:49 PM

doc795qk7z1sxc1kxate3ft_doc77u3qjwdq6q1ihvukml4.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241.10 points, or 0.84 per cent, at the open to 29,048.73.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Wednesday following a strong monthly domestic private jobs data and on reports of treatments to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.32 points, or 0.83 per cent, at 3,324.91.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 106.12 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 9,574.10 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

