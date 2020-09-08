US: Nasdaq slides 3% as tech rout deepens

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3 per cent at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering US-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 412.44 points, or 3.65 per cent, to 10,900.70 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.08 points, or 0.74 per cent, at the open to 27,925.23, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 55.08 points, or 1.61 per cent, at 3,371.88.

REUTERS