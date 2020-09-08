You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Nasdaq slides 3% as tech rout deepens

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 9:44 PM

tl-nasdaq-a-080920.jpg

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3 per cent at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering US-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 412.44 points, or 3.65 per cent, to 10,900.70 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.08 points, or 0.74 per cent, at the open to 27,925.23, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 55.08 points, or 1.61 per cent, at 3,371.88.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 10:00 PM
Transport

GM takes US$2b stake in Nikola and partners developing pickup model

[DETROIT] General Motors took a US$2 billion equity stake in Nikola and partnered with the semi-truck maker to...

Sep 8, 2020 09:43 PM
Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery's privatisation offer hits 90% threshold in irrevocable undertakings

THE voluntary conditional cash offer for SK Jewellery Group's issued and paid-up ordinary shares has received...

Sep 8, 2020 09:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Startup Melio raises US$144m to fund expansion

[NEW YORK] Melio, a payments startup focused on small businesses and backed by investors including American Express...

Sep 8, 2020 09:21 PM
Government & Economy

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

[NEW DELHI] India and China have accused each other of firing in the air during a new confrontation on their border...

Sep 8, 2020 09:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Alliance Healthcare and DBS to collaborate on marketing activities

ALLIANCE Healthcare Group on Tuesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Alliance Healthcare has signed an...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.