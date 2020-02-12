You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Nasdaq, S&P edge to closing records as virus fears ebb

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 6:01 AM

rk_nyse_120220.jpg
Wall Street continued to move higher on Tuesday with two key US stock indices edging to record closes as fears ebbed that the viral outbreak in China would cause global economic disruption.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street continued to move higher on Tuesday with two key US stock indices edging to record closes as fears ebbed that the viral outbreak in China would cause global economic disruption.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index stood at 9,638.94, up 0.1 per cent, while the broad-based S&P 500 hit 3,357.75, an increase of 0.2 per cent.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat at 29,276.34.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 06:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

Indigenous anti-pipeline protests spread across Canada

[OTTAWA] Indigenous protests against a new pipeline in westernmost Canada scaled up across the country on Tuesday...

Feb 12, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

High stakes as New Hampshire holds key White House primary

[CONCORD, United States] Democrats cast ballots on Tuesday in New Hampshire's high-stakes primary as leftist Bernie...

Feb 12, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Party of India PM Modi stung in New Delhi election

[NEW DELHI] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right wing party suffered a crushing defeat on Tuesday in an...

Feb 12, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

WHO head sees chance to stop virus which poses 'grave' threat

[BEIJING] Countries have a chance of stopping the global spread of the new coronavirus, the chief of the World...

Feb 12, 2020 06:44 AM
Technology

Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone

[SAN FRANCISCO] Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its second folding smartphone, a "Z Flip" handset with a lofty price tag...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly