You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Oil shares outperform on flat day for Wall Street stocks

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 6:03 AM

WALL STREET_0.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Petroleum-linked shares rallied Wednesday while pharma companies were under pressure as Wall Street stocks finished the session little changed.

"The market is very subdued this week, taking sort of a pause and a breather before news around the G20 and the debate on interest rates," said Nate Thooft, senior portfolio manager of Manulife Asset Management.

All three indices had been in positive territory most of the day, but the Dow and S&P 500 dipped into the red near the end of the session.

Investors are hoping that G20 talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will yield progress toward resolving the year-long trade dispute.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down less than 0.1 per cent at 25,536.82.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.1 per cent to settle at 2,913.78, while the tech rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.3 per cent to 7,909.97.

Sales of US durable goods fell 1.3 per cent to US$243.4 billion in May, US data showed, with the crisis involving the Boeing 737 MAX weighing on the figures.

Petroleum producers Apache and Devon Energy advanced around 3 per cent each after a bullish US oil inventory report lifted oil prices.

Chip companies were another strong sector following a healthy earnings report from Micron Technology, which surged 13.3 per cent after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Other chip companies also advanced, including Western Digital, which gained 7.3 per cent and Nvidia, which gained 5.1 per cent.

But pharmaceutical companies were under pressure, with Dow member Pfizer and Merck both losing about two per cent.

An exception among drug producers was AbbVie, which jumped 3.5 per cent a day after unveiling a US$63 billion takeover of Allergan. Shares of AbbVie had fallen sharply on Tuesday following the announcement.

General Mills slumped 4.5 per cent after fourth-quarter sales missed analyst expectations, due in part to lower sales in North America and some other regions.

But FedEx climbed 2.5 per cent after it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits, even as it warned that continued trade conflicts were likely to pressure profits in fiscal 2020.

AFP

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

Must Read

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

factory1.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

No light at the end of manufacturing tunnel

nwy_Chan Chun Sing_270619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for greater headwinds: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening