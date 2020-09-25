US: S&P 500, Dow extend longest losing spree in a year

[BENGALURU] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday, extending their longest losing spree in a year as fears about the outlook for the economy in a future still dominated by the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.93 points or 0.45 per cent at the open to 26,694.51, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 9.93 points or 0.31 per cent at 3,236.66.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 8.19 points or 0.08 per cent to 10,680.46 at the opening bell.

REUTERS