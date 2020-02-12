You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs as coronavirus spread slows

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 10:50 PM

doc799c1mv57hdz9phhnad_doc796wzkcjfbp9rtzckx.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.41 points, or 0.45 per cent, at the open to 29,406.75.
PHOTO:AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs minutes after the open on Wednesday on signs that the coronavirus outbreak is slowing in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.41 points, or 0.45 per cent, at the open to 29,406.75.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.75 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 3,370.50. The Nasdaq Composite gained 49.66 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 9,688.60 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

 

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Swee Hong gets 3-month extension to AGM deadline till Apr 30

WATCH-LISTED Swee Hong has been given a three-month extension to its annual general meeting (AGM) deadline, the...

Feb 12, 2020 10:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Ley Choon back in black, posts Q3 net profit of S$218,000

CATALIST-LISTED Ley Choon Group Holdings, which does underground utilities infrastructure construction and road...

Feb 12, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

European Parliament ratifies EU-Vietnam trade pact

[STRASBOURG] The European Parliament on Wednesday ratified an EU free trade accord with Vietnam despite some...

Feb 12, 2020 10:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Anchor Resources' Malaysian mining sites face delayed return of China staff

TRAVEL curbs imposed amid the global Covid-19 epidemic have delayed the return of some Chinese workers at Catalist-...

Feb 12, 2020 09:58 PM
Companies & Markets

UOI posts 69.5% jump in FY2019 net profit of S$40.4m

MAINBOARD-LISTED United Overseas Insurance Limited (UOI), a subsidiary of United Overseas Bank (UOB), saw its full-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly