US: S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs as coronavirus spread slows

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.41 points, or 0.45 per cent, at the open to 29,406.75.

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs minutes after the open on Wednesday on signs that the coronavirus outbreak is slowing in China.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.75 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 3,370.50. The Nasdaq Composite gained 49.66 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 9,688.60 at the opening bell.

REUTERS