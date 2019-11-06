US: S&P 500, Dow open higher after robust earnings run

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.11 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 27,502.74.

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened near record highs on Wednesday, as a largely upbeat corporate earnings season and optimism around a US-China trade truce drive a Wall Street rally.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.48 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 3,075.10. The Nasdaq Composite, however, dropped 8.11 points, or 0.10 per crent, to 8,426.57 at the opening bell.

