US: S&P 500, Dow open slightly lower, chips support Nasdaq

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 10:47 PM

doc78qu3rhxp00hn2ok7ii_doc78oxo7x8ij4yp41v6vj.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.20 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 28,639.18.
AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare and energy stocks, while the Nasdaq was supported by positive corporate updates from chipmakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.20 points, or 0.22 per cent, at the open to 28,639.18. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.42 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 3,241.86. The Nasdaq Composite gained 5.18 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 9,076.65 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

Market voices on:

