US: S&P 500, Dow slip at open

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 opened lower on Monday as investors paused ahead of crucial economic indicators later this week to take stock of what was set to be the benchmark index's best November ever.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.86 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 29,854.51.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.17 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 3,634.18, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 18.40 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 12,224.25 at the opening bell.

