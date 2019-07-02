You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500 ends at record, up 0.8%, on trade ceasefire

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 6:04 AM

Wall street.jpg
PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 powered to a fresh record on Monday after the United States and China reached a ceasefire on further trade tariffs, although lingering questions about the agreement limited gains.

At the closing bell, the broad-based S&P 500 was at 2,964.45, up 0.8 per cent. That is about 10 points above the prior record but about 13 points below its peak earlier in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5 per cent to 26,718.86, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.1 per cent to 8,091.45.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
2 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
3 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
4 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
5 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte

Must Read

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

BT_20190702_GCJOHN2_3823593.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA goes global, more than doubles AUM to S$80b

BT_20190702_PGBANKS2_3823618.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

APAC banks could see M&As, not so much for Singapore: report

BT_20190702_AGASEAN_3823566.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Opinion

Asean sees silver lining even as dark clouds gather on the horizon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening