You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as investors cling to stimulus hopes

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 10:01 PM

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq inched higher at the open on Thursday as investors held out for more fiscal stimulus, while trading in Dow constituents was subdued as data pointed to a slowing economic recovery.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.94 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 3,438.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 42.28 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 11,526.98 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.40 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 28,197.42.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 09:38 PM
Government & Economy

Sunak fires third UK aid salvo in a month for ailing economy

[LONDON] Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak increased the generosity of the UK aid package for businesses...

Oct 22, 2020 09:32 PM
Transport

Malaysia's national airline group offers early retirement scheme

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia Aviation Group, parent of national carrier Malaysia Airlines (MAB), has offered employees...

Oct 22, 2020 09:29 PM
Government & Economy

US initial jobless claims fall for third time in four weeks

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell for the third time in four weeks,...

Oct 22, 2020 08:20 PM
Companies & Markets

CSE Global's new orders down in Q3 on the back of oil and gas decline

TECHNOLOGY solutions provider CSE Global secured about S$91 million in new orders for the third quarter, down from...

Oct 22, 2020 08:10 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit to give another two months of rental relief for its tenants in Indonesia

FIRST Reit's manager will be extending a further two months of rental relief - for September and October - to all...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Hong Kong regulator fines Goldman Sachs US$350m over 1MDB scandal

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for