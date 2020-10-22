US: S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as investors cling to stimulus hopes

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq inched higher at the open on Thursday as investors held out for more fiscal stimulus, while trading in Dow constituents was subdued as data pointed to a slowing economic recovery.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.94 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 3,438.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 42.28 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 11,526.98 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.40 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 28,197.42.

REUTERS