You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records ahead of US-China trade deal

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 6:04 AM

rk_nyse_140120.jpg
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged to fresh records Monday amid enthusiasm at the impending signing of the US-China trade deal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged to fresh records Monday amid enthusiasm at the impending signing of the US-China trade deal.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 0.7 per cent to 3,288.13, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.0 per cent to end 9,273.93, both eclipsing all-time highs reached last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.3 per cent to 28,907.05 two days before President Donald Trump is due to sign a "phase one" agreement with Beijing.

Stocks were in positive territory the whole session, gaining ground following a report that the US would formally retract its accusation that China manipulates its currency to gain unfair trade advantages.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We enter the week with some enthusiasm at getting the phase one deal signed," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, adding that investors were also hopeful that an upcoming trove of banking earnings would be good.

SEE ALSO

Interruption in recent stock surge very likely in 2020, say strategists

Earnings season begins in earnest on Tuesday with reports from JPMorgan Chase and other large banks.

Companies in the S&P 500 are projected to report a 2.0 per cent drop in earnings for the quarter, according to Factset.

The improved state of US-China trade relations has been a key factor in boosting stocks, along with solid economic data and accommodative monetary policy.

Large technology companies helped lead the market, with Apple winning 2.1 per cent, Facebook 1.8 per cent and Netflix 3.0 per cent. Tesla jumped nearly 10 per cent following an upgrade from Oppenheimer.

Lululemon Athletica advanced 4.4 per cent as it lifted its fourth-quarter profit forecast, describing a strong holiday shopping season.

But Five Below, a retailer focused on teens and other younger shoppers, plummeted 11.4 per cent as it cited disappointing holiday sales.

Woodward and Hexcel, two suppliers in the aerospace industry, both advanced after announcing a merger of equals between the companies.

Combining the companies will boost research capacities and improve financial position, the companies said. Woodward gained 4.8 per cent and Hexcel surged 9.6 per cent.

AFP

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 07:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery: ambassador

[MEXICO CITY] Chinese banks are providing US$600 million in financing for the construction of an oil refinery at the...

Jan 14, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US sends home 21 Saudis as probe finds shooting was 'terrorism'

[WASHINGTON] The United States will send home 21 Saudi military trainees after an investigation into the "jihadist"...

Jan 14, 2020 06:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Protests and outrage as Siemens backs Australian mine project

[BERLIN] Environmental activists across the world slammed German engineering conglomerate Siemens on Monday after it...

Jan 14, 2020 06:50 AM
Life & Culture

Protect 30% of planet by 2030: UN Nature rescue plan

[PARIS] Thirty per cent of Earth's surface across land and sea should become protected areas by 2030 to ensure the...

Jan 14, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

US Treasury removes currency manipulator label for China

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday removed the currency manipulator label it imposed on China last summer, a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly