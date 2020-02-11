You are here

Home > Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs at open on coronavirus optimism

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 10:55 PM

file794q37tc7f4lt0pm854.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89 points, or 0.39 per cent, at the open to 29,390.71.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Tuesday after top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may peak this month, while Sprint's shares soared after winning a federal judge's approval for its merger with T-Mobile.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89 points, or 0.39 per cent, at the open to 29,390.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.78 points, or 0.41per cent, at 3,365.87. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.50 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 9,680.89 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

 

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

EU warns UK not to kid itself on 'equivalence' for finance

[STRASBOURG] Brussels' chief Brexit negotiator on Tuesday brusquely shot down a bid floated by the UK to retain...

Feb 11, 2020 10:52 PM
SME

Reports on company going on sale are 'rumours': Eu Yan Sang

EU Yan Sang has refuted media reports of the company going on sale, referring to them as "rumours". 

Feb 11, 2020 10:30 PM
Consumer

US judge approves Sprint-T-Mobile merger

[NEW YORK] A federal judge on Tuesday approved the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile, US media reported, clearing the...

Feb 11, 2020 10:23 PM
Companies & Markets

BM Mobility files application for judicial management

MAINBOARD-LISTED BM Mobility, which has suspended trading in its shares since July 2019, filed an application on...

Feb 11, 2020 10:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Axcelasia Inc to sell off key Malaysian unit to HK's Tricor Group

CATALIST-LISTED professional services firm Axcelasia Inc is moving to sell off its Malaysian operating subsidiary...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly