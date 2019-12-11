You are here

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher; Dow hit by Boeing, Home Depot

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 10:50 PM

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with investors waiting for the Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy, while losses in Boeing and Home pressured the Dow Jones index.
AFP

The S&P 500 were up 3.23 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 3,135.75. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.94 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 8,631.12 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.41 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 27,867.31. 

REUTERS

