US: S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Apple boost, stimulus optimism

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, propped up by Apple on an exclusive report that it was planning car and battery production, as well as the approval of a coronavirus stimulus package.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.16 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 3,698.08, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 42.70 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 12,785.22 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16.25 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 30,200.20.

